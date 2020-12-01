CDC to release revised guidance reducing COVID-19 quarantine time from 14 days to 7-10
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to release revised guidance on quarantine time for those who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus from 14 days to 7 days, for those who have received a negative test, and 10 days for those who have not been tested, Fox News has learned.
