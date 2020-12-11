Global  
 

Biased media ignored Biden's 'potential criminal activity' for months: Trump campaign

FOXNews.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Trump 2020 national press secretary Hogan Gidley reacted Friday on "Outnumbered Overtime" to the latest revelations about the Hunter Biden investigation, including that Attorney General William Barr was aware of it in the spring.
