Texas GOP Chair Allen West says SCOTUS setback may call for new 'union' of 'law-abiding states'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Maryland Rep. Andy Harris One Of 106 GOP Lawmakers Supporting Texas' Election Lawsuit



Maryland's lone Republican congressman is one of 106 GOP lawmakers supporting a lawsuit brought by Texas against four key swing states that aims to delay those states from casting their electoral votes.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:19 Published 21 hours ago States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election



Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:04 Published 1 day ago Law Professor: Ken Paxton's Texas Election Lawsuit Against 4 States 'Very Unrealistic'



That lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to order state legislatures in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania to displace "tainted" election results in those States and choose their own slate of.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:49 Published 3 days ago