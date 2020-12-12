Texas GOP Chair Allen West says SCOTUS setback may call for new 'union' of 'law-abiding states'

Global  
 

The leader of the Republican Party in Texas suggested Friday that “law-abiding states” might want to form their own "union," after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Lone Star State’s lawsuit over the 2020 presidential election, according to reports.
