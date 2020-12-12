Texas GOP Chair Allen West says SCOTUS setback may call for new 'union' of 'law-abiding states'
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () The leader of the Republican Party in Texas suggested Friday that “law-abiding states” might want to form their own "union," after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Lone Star State’s lawsuit over the 2020 presidential election, according to reports.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. This report produced by Jillian...
Maryland's lone Republican congressman is one of 106 GOP lawmakers supporting a lawsuit brought by Texas against four key swing states that aims to delay those states from casting their electoral votes..