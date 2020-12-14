Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit

Monday, 14 December 2020 () The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday rejected President Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state, ending Trump's legal challenges in state court about an hour before the Electoral College was to meet to cast the state's 10 votes for Biden.
The Supreme Court of the United States rejected a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas in an effort to over turn the presidential election, but two other 'states' listed in joining the legal fight 'New Nevada' and 'New California' are making headlines and drawing jokes online. Robert E. Thomas III,...
Violence between protesters, counter-protesters, and police in Washington, DC, and Olympia, Washington, led to four stabbings and one shooting.
Business Insider reports four people were stabbed during..