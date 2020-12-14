Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 2 days ago NEW NEVADA: made up state in election fight creates buzz online 02:26 The Supreme Court of the United States rejected a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas in an effort to over turn the presidential election, but two other 'states' listed in joining the legal fight 'New Nevada' and 'New California' are making headlines and drawing jokes online. Robert E. Thomas III,...