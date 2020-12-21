Biden To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Monday

Slaoui: First Moderna shot likely tomorrow morning



Operation Warp Speed chief scientific adviser Moncef Slaoui tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he expects the first shot of the Moderna vaccine to be administered on Monday.

The Bidens To Get Vaccinated Monday



Joe and Jill Biden will get the COVID vaccine on Monday. This news comes from the incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Psaki also revealed that VP-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, will get vaccinated.