Biden To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Monday

NPR Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The president-elect will join a group of political leaders who are sharing photos and videos of themselves receiving a shot in order to boost the public's confidence in the vaccines.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: President-elect Biden, Wife To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Monday

President-elect Biden, Wife To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Monday 00:24

 President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

