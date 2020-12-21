Biden To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Monday

Monday, 21 December 2020 () The president-elect will join a group of political leaders who are sharing photos and videos of themselves receiving a shot in order to boost the public's confidence in the vaccines.
Joe and Jill Biden will get the COVID vaccine on Monday.
This news comes from the incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Psaki also revealed that VP-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, will..
Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed said the first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine should arrive Monday morning. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Upworthy •Deutsche Welle