House to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks after Trump signs coronavirus, spending package

FOXNews.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The House of Representatives on Monday will vote on a bill to send $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans in lieu of the $600 checks included in the coronavirus stimulus and government funding package President Trump signed Sunday night. 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay 01:30

 Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay . President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour. avoiding a government shutdown and extending additional unemployment benefits that had lapsed during the delay. Congress approved the bipartisan...

