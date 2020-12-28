House to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks after Trump signs coronavirus, spending package
Monday, 28 December 2020 () The House of Representatives on Monday will vote on a bill to send $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans in lieu of the $600 checks included in the coronavirus stimulus and government funding package President Trump signed Sunday night.
Trump Signs
Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay .
President Donald Trump signed the massive
$2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour.
avoiding a government shutdown and
extending additional unemployment
benefits that had lapsed during the delay.
Congress approved the bipartisan...
