Perdue: Loeffler and I are 'last line of defense' against socialist takeover of Congress
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who along with Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., are facing tightly contested runoff election challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock respectively next week, told "The Ingraham Angle" that retaining a GOP Senate majority transcends party politics.
