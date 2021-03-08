Sen. Roy Blunt Says He Won't Run For Re-Election
Published
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says he won't run for re-election. This follows him being criticized by some in his base for not challenging the presidential election results.Full Article
Published
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says he won't run for re-election. This follows him being criticized by some in his base for not challenging the presidential election results.Full Article
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, announced Monday morning he will not run for reelection in 2022. Blunt, the state’s..
Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced Monday plans to retire from the Senate, saying he will not run for re-election in..