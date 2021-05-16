People across England are again able to enjoy hugs with loved ones, indoor pints and foreign holidays - but Boris Johnson has urged a "heavy dose of caution" due to the threat of the Indian variant of COVID-19.Full Article
PM urges 'heavy dose of caution' as hugs, indoor pints and foreign holidays return
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
PM urges 'heavy dose of caution' in last call before hugs, foreign holidays and indoor pints return
People across England are again able to enjoy hugs with loved ones, indoor pints and foreign holidays - but Boris Johnson has urged..
Sky News