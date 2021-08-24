Preparations Being Made For Kathy Hochul’s Inauguration In Albany
Hochul will become the first woman to govern New York State during an inauguration ceremony at the stroke of midnight Tuesday.Full Article
As Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to step aside, Kathy Hochul steps into history. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
At midnight, Kathy Hochul will make history as the first woman to run New York State. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.