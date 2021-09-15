Boris Johnson has begun changing his top team, and we already know some of the casualties of his latest reshuffle.Full Article
Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle: Who's in and who's out
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
What is a cabinet reshuffle? Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins making changes to his top team
Wales Online
Three cabinet ministers are removed from their roles - with more changes to follow
Advertisement
More coverage
72759080
Express and Star
Gavin Williamson has been sacked as Education Secretary as part of Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle.
-
Williamson, Jenrick and Buckland out as Johnson reshuffles his Cabinet
Belfast Telegraph
-
UK PM Johnson to Reshuffle Ministers on Wednesday
Newsmax
-
Williamson and Buckland out as Boris Johnson carries out Cabinet reshuffle
Belfast Telegraph
-
Boris Johnson Set to Reshuffle U.K. Cabinet
NYTimes.com