Youngkin demands resignations from Loudoun County School Board in wake of bombshell email

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin called for the resignations of Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler and the Loudoun County School Board in the wake of a bombshell email this week. The email showed that Ziegler alerted the board to reports of a male student wearing a skirt allegedly assaulting a female student in a girl's bathroom – about a month before Ziegler publicly declared that he had no record of bathroom assaults.