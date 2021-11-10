Attorney General Releases Interview Transcripts In Andrew Cuomo Harassment Probe
Published
One official said after the New York governor's dog climbed on her, he said, “Well, if I was the dog, I’d mount you, too.”Full Article
Published
One official said after the New York governor's dog climbed on her, he said, “Well, if I was the dog, I’d mount you, too.”Full Article
The office of the New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday released a transcript of its investigators' interview with..