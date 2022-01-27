Poll: Labour v National; Jacinda Ardern's popularity slips as Chris Luxon gains ground

Poll: Labour v National; Jacinda Ardern's popularity slips as Chris Luxon gains ground

New Zealand Herald

Published

Labour and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have lost ground in the first 1 News poll of the year.Labour is on 40 per cent, down 1.And preferred Prime Minister rankings show Jacinda Ardern at 35 per cent, down 4 points, with new...

Full Article