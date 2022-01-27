Labour and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have lost ground in the first 1 News poll of the year.Labour is on 40 per cent, down 1.And preferred Prime Minister rankings show Jacinda Ardern at 35 per cent, down 4 points, with new...Full Article
Poll: Labour v National; Jacinda Ardern's popularity slips as Chris Luxon gains ground
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Political poll: National's Chris Luxon big winner, Jacinda Ardern's Labour slide - 1 News-Kantar poll
Chris Luxon and National are up in the first 1 News-Kantar poll of his leadership, rising four points to 32 per cent - but he is..
New Zealand Herald