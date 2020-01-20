Global  

English weekly sees upcoming Assisi meeting as 'papal anti-Davos' (The Economist)

Catholic Culture Monday, 20 January 2020
The Economist believes that “Pope Francis hopes to anoint a new economic model” at the the Economy of Francesco, a meeting for young economists and entrepreneurs that will take place March 26-28 in Assisi. Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, tweeted that the French finance minister believes that young people “are asking for a new economic model now.”
