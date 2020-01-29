Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > Maronite Patriarch blasts Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan as 'sign of war and hatred' (Fides)

Maronite Patriarch blasts Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan as 'sign of war and hatred' (Fides)

Catholic Culture Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of Holy Land has also strongly criticized the Trump administration’s Peace to Prosperity plan. Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi leads the Maronite Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Yovanovitch Blasts Trump Administration In Scathing Op-Ed

Yovanovitch Blasts Trump Administration In Scathing Op-Ed 00:46

 Marie Yovanovitch blasts the Trump administration.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Protests In Dallas Over President Trump's Middle East Peace Plan [Video]Protests In Dallas Over President Trump's Middle East Peace Plan

Protests to President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan was on display in Dallas last Saturday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:04Published

Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine. [Video]Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine.

President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner told spoke with CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday. Zakaria challenged him to explain conditions that the Trump administration plan sets for..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran vows to crush 'satanic' Trump plan and 'Jewishization' of Jerusalem

Iran vows to crush 'satanic' Trump plan and 'Jewishization' of JerusalemIran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei slammed the Trump administration’s peace plan as “satanic” and evil on Wednesday. “It will never bear fruit”...
WorldNews Also reported by •Catholic Culture

European Union Rejects U.S. Middle East Peace Plan

European Union Rejects U.S. Middle East Peace PlanWatch VideoThe European Union has rejected the Trump administration's new plan for Middle East peace.   In a statement Tuesday, the EU's foreign policy...
Newsy Also reported by •News24HaaretzFOXNews.comReuters IndiaWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FormTheCulture

Catholic Culture CWN: Maronite Patriarch blasts Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan as 'sign of war and hatred' (F… https://t.co/RX4oUh1zMX 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.