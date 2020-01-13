Global  

As coronavirus speads, Philippine bishops advise sprinkling ashes on Ash Wednesday (Archdiocese of Manila)

As coronavirus speads, Philippine bishops advise sprinkling ashes on Ash Wednesday (Archdiocese of Manila)

Catholic Culture Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
“On Ash Wednesday, during the Imposition of Ashes, ashes can be imposed on the faithful by dropping or sprinkling a small portion of blessed ash on the crown of the head of the faithful with the prescribed formula,” the president of the bishops’ conference advised. “On Good Friday, during the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, at the part of the Veneration of the Cross, we strongly recommend also that the faithful refrain from kissing or touching the cross for veneration. Instead, the faithful are requested to genuflect or make a profound bow as they venerate the Cross.”
