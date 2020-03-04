Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > Pope Francis: Do not forget the poor during the coronavirus pandemic

Pope Francis: Do not forget the poor during the coronavirus pandemic

CNA Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Vatican City, Mar 12, 2020 / 05:15 am (CNA).- The suffering of the poor cannot be ignored during the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis said Thursday in his televised morning homily.

“Worried about my things, we forget the hungry children,” Pope Francis said March 12 in Casa Santa Marta.

After the World Health Organization declared the global COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte introduced further restrictions forcing all non-essential businesses, restaurants, and cafes in the country to close.

Pope Francis in his morning homily March 12 put these limitations in perspective:

“Maybe we today, here in Rome, are worried because ‘it seems that the shops are closed, I have to go buy that, and it seems that I cannot go for a walk every day, and it seems this …’”

“We forget those poor people who are on the borders of countries, looking for freedom, these forced migrants who flee from hunger and war to only find a wall, a wall made of iron, a wall of barbed wire, but a wall that does not let them pass,” Pope Francis said in Casa Santa Marta.

The pope said that there is an abundance of information in our newspapers about the suffering of children who are hungry and who do not have necessary medical or educational resources, yet people remain indifferent.

He called it “the drama of information that does not go to the heart” in which “the heart is detached from the mind.”

Pope Francis compared this indifference to the Gospel parable of Lazarus and the rich man. He said the rich man knew Lazarus’ name, but ignored his needs creating an “abyss” between them both in life and in death.

He noted that Christ calls the poor man in the parable by name, but describes the rich man only with adjectives.

“This is what selfishness does in us: it makes us lose our real identity,” he said. “We have fallen into the culture of adjectives where your value is what you have, what you can do.”

“Today we ask the Lord for the grace not to fall into indifference, the grace that all the information about human suffering we have, will go down into the heart and move us to do something for others,” Pope Francis said.

More than 10,000 people in Italy are currently being treated for COVID-19, the Italian Ministry of Health reported March 11.

In less than three weeks, 827 Italians who contracted the coronavirus have died. The growing rate of infection led the Italian government to implement strict quarantine measures throughout the country.

The nationwide quarantine in Italy restricts movement around the country and between regions, and group gatherings outside of the family are forbidden.

People are encouraged to stay home, but may move around the city for work, to go to the grocery store or pharmacy, or for medical care. In public, people are asked to keep one meter of distance from each other.

Pope Francis announced that he would livestream his daily morning Masses after the Italian government decree suspended all public religious ceremonies in the country until April 3.

“We continue to pray together, in this moment of pandemic, for the sick, for family members, for parents with children at home,” Pope Francis said at the beginning of Mass on March 12.

“But above all, I would like to ask you to pray for the authorities: they must decide … on measures that people do not like. But it is for our sake ... We pray for our rulers who must make the decision on these measures that they feel accompanied by the prayers of the people,” the pope said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Pope Francis voices support for coronavirus victims in livestream message

Pope Francis voices support for coronavirus victims in livestream message 01:01

 Small groups of Catholic faithful gathered at St. Peter's Square on Sunday to watch a livestream of Pope Francis delivering his Angelus blessing.View on euronews

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Caged' pope delivers address via internet amid coronavirus [Video]'Caged' pope delivers address via internet amid coronavirus

Pope Francis delivered his Sunday blessing over the internet rather than from a window to stop crowds gathering in St Peter&apos;s Square during Italy&apos;s coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

'The Pope caged in the library' [Video]'The Pope caged in the library'

Due to the threat of coronavirus, Pope Francis delivers his weekly blessing via videolink to avoid large crowds gathering in the Vatican.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Pope Francis has tested negative for coronavirus after illness forced him to cancel a series of engagements and a week-long stay at a spiritual retreat, an...
Eurasia Review

Pope Francis Livestreams Services To Help Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

Pope Francis Livestreams Services To Help Contain Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoPope Francis started livestreaming services this week as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak. At Tuesday's virtual Mass, the pope...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bengel110

joris michiels RT @cnalive: "Worried about my things, we forget the hungry children." #PopeFrancis https://t.co/tW6qxXu9jA 14 minutes ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Pope Francis: Do not forget the poor during the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/F8ZSh3wL59 via @skinnergj 31 minutes ago

DailyPsalms365

DailyPsalms Latest #Catholic #WordNews via cnalive Pope Francis: Do not forget the poor during the coronavirus pandemic --… https://t.co/ov3x3kcRGR 39 minutes ago

ToddCatholic

Todd Huff♥CATHOLIC I LOVE YOU JESUS Pope Francis: Do not forget the poor during the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/NXvmy07qSm SEARCH FOR TRUTH 42 minutes ago

DailyPsalms365

DailyPsalms Pope Francis: Do not forget the poor during the coronavirus pandemichttps://feedproxy.google.com/~r/catholicnewsagen… https://t.co/fWfdvW8pFY 54 minutes ago

Worldcatholicn1

Worldcatholicnews Pope Francis: Do not forget the poor during the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/AU4O6f4ABR https://t.co/CynEzoRcv4 1 hour ago

DailyPsalms365

DailyPsalms Latest #VaticanCityNews via cnalive Pope Francis: Do not forget the poor during the coronavirus pandemic -… https://t.co/qjcNjY7uHj 1 hour ago

cnalive

Catholic News Agency "Worried about my things, we forget the hungry children." #PopeFrancis https://t.co/tW6qxXu9jA 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.