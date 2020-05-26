Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California churches can reopen at 25% capacity

CNA Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
CNA Staff, May 26, 2020 / 09:00 am (CNA).- Churches in California can begin holding services again at a limited capacity, the state announced on Monday.

The California health department ruled that, subject to the approval of local authorities, churches in the state can begin reopening along with in-store retail shopping. The state had originally placed churches in a later reopening stage than some businesses which have already begun reopening.

Under the new 21-day policy, houses of worship can hold religious services at up to 25% capacity with a maximum of 100 attendees.

Churches have to implement virus prevention plans, recommend face coverings, set social distancing guidance, and “consider eliminating singing and group recitations.” Any singing or recitations “should be conducted outside,” the department said.

After 21 days, the state health department will reassess the policy, which is still subject to the approval of county health departments. According to KGO local news, some counties have progressed to later stages of reopening than others.

The state’s Catholic conference tweeted on Monday that the announcement was “welcome news,” asking Catholics to “continue to be careful and considerate” and to consult their diocese on reopening plans as “not all will be the same.”

The conference told CNA on May 14 that “the dioceses are working with all possible speed” to formulate their own plans and “working to match local conditions,” consulting with local authorities on how to safely reopen churches as the situation of the virus varied by county.

California remains in stage 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) four-stage reopening plan, where manufacturing, logistics, and some retail businesses are being allowed to reopen with some restrictions.

Churches were initially listed in stage 3 of the reopening plan, a later phase reserved for “higher-risk workplaces.”

The Thomas More Society had filed a lawsuit against the state on behalf of a Pentecostal church in San Diego, saying that the state had violated First Amendment freedoms by forcing churches to remain closed while allowing some businesses to reopen during the pandemic. The church had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in its case.

Federal guidance for the resumption of in-person religious services was published on Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), after President Trump called on state governors to allow churches to reopen “right now.”

Public Masses in Californian dioceses have been suspended since March. In recent days, some of the state’s bishops had said that plans were underway to eventually resume public Masses.

On May 12, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone announced that he and other bishops had consulted with local leaders about safely resuming public Masses. Bishop Jaime Soto of Sacramento said on May 20 that “My brother priests and I are preparing to resume the public celebration of the Sacrifice of the Mass.” 

On May 23, Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles said he was “working really hard” with state and local officials “to help them to understand what is the importance of the presence of God in our lives and how beautiful it is for us to come to church,” and that “I think the officials are, little by little, understanding better what is that urgent reality.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: California Issues Guidelines For Reopening Houses Of Worship

California Issues Guidelines For Reopening Houses Of Worship 02:17

 The guidance from the California Department of Public Health calls for churches, mosques, synagogues and other religious groups to limit attendance to 25 percent of the building's capacity, or a maximum of 100 people, whichever is lower.

Related videos from verified sources

California Issues Guidelines For Reopening Churches, Mosques, Synagogues [Video]

California Issues Guidelines For Reopening Churches, Mosques, Synagogues

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday released his guidelines allowing for houses of worship to safely reopen.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:37Published
IN governor says churches 'most responsible,' may operate at full capacity [Video]

IN governor says churches 'most responsible,' may operate at full capacity

While places of worship in Ohio and Kentucky are still closed, churches in Indiana are allowed to reopen and operate at full capacity today, according to the governor.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WASwede

Bitter Clinger in WA RT @KirbyWilbur: California just allowed churches to reopen, at 25% of capacity. Governor Inslee, are you listening? Washington and Califor… 51 seconds ago

LCuzan

Linda Cuzán RT @cnalive: Under the new policy announced Monday, California churches can reopen at up to 25% capacity with a maximum of 100 attendees. h… 23 minutes ago

Qashakaram

Fr. KARAM ن SHAMASHA ܩܵܫܵܐ ܟܲܪܲܡ California #churches can reopen at 25% capacity https://t.co/7uMWD2kREW di @cnalive 50 minutes ago

Buh_byeTRAVEL

Linda Zavoral RT @mercnews: Newsom sets strict rules for reopening California churches, in-store shopping and public protests https://t.co/CBfA0bcHJE 50 minutes ago

cnalive

Catholic News Agency Under the new policy announced Monday, California churches can reopen at up to 25% capacity with a maximum of 100 a… https://t.co/ASurHTK9vc 56 minutes ago

mar1luz

Marilue RT @CBSLA: NEW: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday released his guidelines allowing for houses of worship to safely reopen. It calls for l… 2 hours ago

danwentzel

Dan Wentzel I have always believed that a house of worship is not the building but the people of faith within it. “California… https://t.co/25Ft9J2AtX 6 hours ago

mercnews

Mercury News Newsom sets strict rules for reopening California churches, in-store shopping and public protests https://t.co/CBfA0bcHJE 9 hours ago