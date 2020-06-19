'We are with you': US bishops welcome Supreme Court DACA decision, urge president to uphold the program (USCCB)

Global  

'We are with you': US bishops welcome Supreme Court DACA decision, urge president to uphold the program

Friday, 19 June 2020
Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on DACA, Archbishop José Gomez (president of the USCCB) and Bishop Mario Dorsonville (chairman of the Committee on Migration) said, “In times of uncertainty, let us remember the teachings of the Gospel which encourage us to be open and receptive to those in need: ‘If someone who has worldly means sees a brother in need and refuses him compassion, how can the love of God remain in him?’ (1 John 3:17).”
