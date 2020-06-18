Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Bid To End Protections For 'Dreamers'
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Watch VideoThe Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's yearslong attempt to end DACA. That's the Obama-era program that shields from deportation 650,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. at a young age.
For now, Dreamers can continue to live and work legally in the U.S.
President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration will make a filing on "Dreamer" immigrants in the United States, without providing details, to address the Supreme Court's ruling that said he..