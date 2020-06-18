Global  

Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Bid To End Protections For 'Dreamers'

Newsy Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's yearslong attempt to end DACA. That's the Obama-era program that shields from deportation 650,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. at a young age.

For now, Dreamers can continue to live and work legally in the U.S.

"As a Dreamer myself...
News video: Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program

Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program 01:51

 A stunning victory for Dreamers at the U.S. Supreme Court and the 5-4 ruling hands a stinging defeat to the White House; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Trump will try again after Supreme Court DACA decision [Video]

Trump will try again after Supreme Court DACA decision

President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration will make a filing on "Dreamer" immigrants in the United States, without providing details, to address the Supreme Court's ruling that said he..

Kansas City Dreamers celebrate SCOTUS ruling saving DACA [Video]

Kansas City Dreamers celebrate SCOTUS ruling saving DACA

The United States Supreme Court’s ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program may have come as a surprise to some, but it’s a welcome one for young immigrants, known as Dreamers,..

Maryland Dreamers Celebrate Supreme Court's DACA Ruling [Video]

Maryland Dreamers Celebrate Supreme Court's DACA Ruling

For the second time this week, the Supreme Court handed down a historic decision; young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, known as Dreamers, will not be force to leave anytime soon.

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, ruling against his bid to end a program...
US Supreme Court Blocks Trump Admin’s Attempt to End 'Dreamers' Immigration Programme
U.S. Supreme Court rules against Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, ruling against his bid to end a program...
