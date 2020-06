Related videos from verified sources Local DACA recipients celebrate SCOTUS ruling



Local DACA recipients celebrate SCOTUS ruling Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:15 Published 8 hours ago Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program



A stunning victory for Dreamers at the U.S. Supreme Court and the 5-4 ruling hands a stinging defeat to the White House; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:51 Published 11 hours ago Dallas Dreamer Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling On DACA: 'It Gives Us Hope'



Dreamers in North Texas are calling Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court decision a victory, but say there's still more work to be done. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:20 Published 11 hours ago

Tweets about this