Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US, European bishops offer prayers for US-Russia arms control meeting (USCCB)

Catholic Culture Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
“If the New START Treaty is allowed to expire in February 2021, the United States and Russia will have no legally binding, verifiable limits on their strategic nuclear arsenals for the first time since 1972, which might also have significant implications for European security and global peace,” the bishops said in their joint statement, issued three days before talks in Vienna.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

FormTheCulture

Catholic Culture CWN: US, European bishops offer prayers for US-Russia arms control meeting (USCCB) https://t.co/RfP5jtXGbS 18 minutes ago

marek_COMECE

Marek Misak RT @heraldmalaysia: #US, European #Bishops offer prayers ahead of nuclear arms control meeting https://t.co/BV98A2rxH5 https://t.co/TrZ7qm… 49 minutes ago

heraldmalaysia

Herald Malaysia #US, European #Bishops offer prayers ahead of nuclear arms control meeting https://t.co/BV98A2rxH5 https://t.co/TrZ7qm9GNj 4 hours ago

lkoach

Lucas Koach RT @USCCB: U.S. and European Bishops Offer Prayers for U.S. - Russia Arms Control Meeting: https://t.co/wIp9YTbbzD 13 hours ago

Jessie16208477

Call me Jessie RT @TobyCapion: NEW: U.S. & European Bishops on U.S.-Russia arms control meeting: "We offer our prayers and invite Catholics and all those… 1 day ago

ami04471898

もと RT @VaticanNews: US and EU Bishops offer prayers and call for peaceful dialogue ahead of a US – Russia nuclear arms control meeting schedul… 1 day ago

SteveColecchi

Stephen Colecchi RT @marek_COMECE: #US and #European (@ComeceEu) Bishops offer #prayers ahead of anticipated #nuclear arms control meeting between #UnitedSt… 2 days ago

PeaceJustice1

Albany Catholic Peace and Justice U.S. and European Bishops Offer Prayers for U.S. - Russia Arms Control Meeting https://t.co/982CgMps47 2 days ago