US, European bishops offer prayers for US-Russia arms control meeting (USCCB)

"If the New START Treaty is allowed to expire in February 2021, the United States and Russia will have no legally binding, verifiable limits on their strategic nuclear arsenals for the first time since 1972, which might also have significant implications for European security and global peace," the bishops said in their joint statement, issued three days before talks in Vienna.


