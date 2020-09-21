Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court: Full docket of religious liberty cases during nomination fight

CNA Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
CNA Staff, Sep 21, 2020 / 01:00 pm (CNA).- As the Trump Administration looks to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, the coming judicial session features a slate packed with religious freedom cases.

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday created the first opening on the Court during a fall or spring term since 2017; the Court’s opening conference for the fall is on Sept. 29.

The Court also announced on Sept. 16 that it will begin its fall term hearing oral arguments telephonically and not in-person, a continuation of its extraordinary policy from last spring that was due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps the most notable religious freedom case this term, that of Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, will be heard on Nov. 4. A decision could impact faith-based adoption and foster care agencies around the country which are affected by state and local non-discrimination ordinances.

In 2018, the city of Philadelphia notified Catholic Social Services with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, as well as Bethany Christian Services, that their policies of not working with same-sex couples on foster care placements were discriminatory; the city stopped contracting with both services.

Later in the year, Bethany Christian said that while the organization’s religious beliefs on marriage remained the same, it would begin working with same-sex couples. Catholic Social Services, however, did not alter its policy and has not had any new foster care placements through the city.

Sharonell Fulton and Toni Simms-Busch, who have fostered more than 40 children and who partnered with Catholic Social Services, brought the case against the city that is currently before the Supreme Court.

Another religious freedom case pending before the Supreme Court, Dalberiste v. GLE Associates, involves a lawsuit by a Seventh-Day Adventist, Mitche Dalberiste, who is seeking a religious accommodation for the technician job for which he was hired.

The job reportedly required employees to serve 12-hour shifts seven days a week for a period of time, but Dalberiste requested leave from sundown on Fridays until sundown on Saturdays, to observe the Sabbath. He filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) when the job offer was rescinded.

Becket is also representing three Muslim men, Muhammad Tanvir, Jameel Algibhah, and Naveed Shinwari, who were placed on the FBI’s No-Fly list in order to pressure them to act as informants on Muslim communities.

Becket is arguing that individual government officials can be held liable for damages in Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) cases, or where they unlawfully violate someone’s religious freedom.

The group Alliance Defending Freedom is also bringing a college free speech case to the Court, and is petitioning for the Court to consider a pro-life speech case.

In Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski, a student at Georgia Gwinnett College sued over the college’s restrictions on the space where he could evangelize fellow students; while using the limited space, he was also told by a campus police officer to stop and was charged with “disorderly conduct.” The school altered its policy, but Uzuegbunam sued, alleging the previous violation of his free speech.

There are also multiple cases which the Supreme Court has not yet taken up, but which Becket and others are asking it to consider.

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is asking the Supreme Court to hear the case of Nikki Bruni and other pro-life sidewalk counselors, who has challenged Pittsburgh’s 15-foot “buffer zone” outside abortion clinics; they were banned from speaking with women or praying within the zone, which included sidewalks and streets.

ADF has also petitioned the Court to consider the case of the Michigan non-profit Thomas More Law Center, which litigates religious freedom, family, and life issues. 

In 2012, the California attorney general’s office demanded that the center provide the names and addresses of its California supporters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: New report puts Florida judge on shortlist of Supreme Court nominees

New report puts Florida judge on shortlist of Supreme Court nominees 01:18

 A South Florida judge is reported to be among the shortlist of nominees to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. Story: https://bit.ly/3iTeO0O

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Alexander pushes for SCOTUS replacement [Video]

Sen. Alexander pushes for SCOTUS replacement

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is turning political. This weekend lawmakers and the president argued about what should happen with her seat on the highest court.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:51Published
How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Made A Lasting Impact On American Jurisprudence [Video]

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Made A Lasting Impact On American Jurisprudence

It was no secret that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's age and frail health were working against her. However, the death of this larger than life figure still came as a shock to Americans...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
Majority Leader McConnell Says A Trump Supreme Court Nominee Will Receive Vote By Full Senate [Video]

Majority Leader McConnell Says A Trump Supreme Court Nominee Will Receive Vote By Full Senate

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich talks about the implications Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has on the Supreme Court.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this

samuelhlee

Samuel Lee As the Trump Administration looks to fill the vacant seat on #SCOTUS, the coming judicial session features a slate… https://t.co/sMbjEAIiGC 36 minutes ago

lldzne

lawrence serewicz RT @cnalive: As the #Trump Administration looks to fill the seat on the #SupremeCourt left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsbu… 49 minutes ago

cnalive

Catholic News Agency As the #Trump Administration looks to fill the seat on the #SupremeCourt left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth B… https://t.co/fWAKejJhMg 50 minutes ago

hendrix_hockey

Hendrix Hockey @chadfelixg Don’t know what the***y’all are talking about. When I was ten I knew exactly what the***Supreme C… https://t.co/Vqzu8597Ij 2 days ago

caliufohvnt

SangK. @realDonaldTrump Also, the Supreme Court’s new annual term begins the first week of October. It has a full docket… https://t.co/ySC0XON7i4 3 days ago