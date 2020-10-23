Pope's civil-union remark came from heavily-edited 2019 interview (AP) Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Broadcast in the new documentary Francesco, the Pope's endorsement of same-sex civil union legislation came from an unaired portion of a 2019 interview with the Mexican television broadcaster. "The Vatican, which had the full interview in its archives, apparently allowed the comments to be aired now," the Associated Press reported. CNA reported that the comment was heavily edited; in the 2019 interview, the Pope also said, "What I said is that they 'have a right to a family.' And that doesn't mean to approve of homosexual acts, not at all."


