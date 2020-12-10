Biden HHS pick sued nuns over contraception mandate (Fox News)

Global  
 

Biden HHS pick sued nuns over contraception mandate

Thursday, 10 December 2020
Pro-life leaders strongly criticized HHS Secretary-designee Xavier Becerra’s abortion advocacy. The Catholic Health Association, on the other hand, lauded Becerra as “a strong partner with CHA in defending the Affordable Care Act and for advocating for greater access to quality, affordable health care coverage for everyone, particularly the most vulnerable. California Attorney General Becerra has spent his career fighting for underserved communities.”
