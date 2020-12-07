Biden HHS pick sued nuns over contraception mandate Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

President-elect Biden has chosen a secretary of Health and Human Services who sued to block a policy that would have exempted nuns from Obamacare's contraception mandate, provoking even more scrutiny over how Biden's Catholic faith influences his political agenda. 👓 View full article

