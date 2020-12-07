Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden HHS pick sued nuns over contraception mandate

FOXNews.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
President-elect Biden has chosen a secretary of Health and Human Services who sued to block a policy that would have exempted nuns from Obamacare's contraception mandate, provoking even more scrutiny over how Biden's Catholic faith influences his political agenda.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden moves forward with transition process [Video]

Joe Biden moves forward with transition process

President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with the transition process. Meeting with a bipartisan group of governors on Thursday, he spoke about a possible national mask mandate, vaccine distribution..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published