Survey finds Jews, white Catholics most likely to accept Covid vaccine (Public Religion Research Institute)

“Jewish Americans (85%) are by far the most likely to be vaccine accepters, to have received a vaccine, or to say they will get vaccinated as soon as possible,” according to the survey. “More than two-thirds of white Catholics (68%) are vaccine accepters, as are 64% of other Christians [and] 63% of white mainline Protestants.” 56% of Hispanic Catholics are “vaccine accepters” as well. Majorities of religiously unaffiliated Americans (60%) and Hispanic Catholics (56%), as well as half of Mormons (50%), are also vaccine accepters.