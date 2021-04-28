Survey finds Jews, white Catholics most likely to accept Covid vaccine (Public Religion Research Institute)

Survey finds Jews, white Catholics most likely to accept Covid vaccine (Public Religion Research Institute)

Catholic Culture

Published

“Jewish Americans (85%) are by far the most likely to be vaccine accepters, to have received a vaccine, or to say they will get vaccinated as soon as possible,” according to the survey. “More than two-thirds of white Catholics (68%) are vaccine accepters, as are 64% of other Christians [and] 63% of white mainline Protestants.” 56% of Hispanic Catholics are “vaccine accepters” as well. Majorities of religiously unaffiliated Americans (60%) and Hispanic Catholics (56%), as well as half of Mormons (50%), are also vaccine accepters.

Full Article