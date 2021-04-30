Vatican tribunals can judge cardinals, bishops, Pope rules (Vatican News)

Pope Francis has altered canon law, to allow cardinals and bishops to face charges before ordinary Vatican tribunals. Previously, canon law had stipulated that a bishop could be tried only by cardinals, in the Court of Cassation. In a motu proprio made public on April 30, Pope Francis explained that the change was made “to ensure the equality of all members of the Church... without privileges that date back to earlier times.” Earlier this week, in another bid to hold prelates accountable, the Pope had issued tough new rules for financial disclosure by all Vatican officials.