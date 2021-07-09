Pope, Archbishop of Canterbury note 10th anniversary of South Sudan independence (Vatican Press Office)
Pope Francis joined with Dr. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and Rev. Jim Wallace, the moderator of the Church of Scotland, in a message to the leaders of South Sudan, noting the 10th anniversary of that country’s independence and urging the political leaders to work to bring peace and reconciliation to the war-torn land, “so that it will become possible for us to visit and celebrate with you and your people in person.”Full Article