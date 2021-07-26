Residential school survivors demand Saskatchewan court release 'in-kind services' document (CBC News)

In the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, 47 Catholic entities agreed to pay $29 million in cash, to attempt to raise an additional $25 million (less than $4 million of which has been raised), and to provide $25 million in “in-kind services.”



According to CBC News, residential school survivors “say they have no idea what those in-kind services were and that they have a right to know,” following a report on the existence of a court document listing the services.