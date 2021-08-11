BREAKING: Cardinal Burke tests positive for COVID-19

Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke during the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, June 29, 2019. Daniel Ibáñez/CNA



Denver Newsroom, Aug 10, 2021 / 22:15 pm (CNA).



Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke confirmed on the evening of Tuesday, August 10, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but that he is doing well.



In a tweet, Cardinal Burke wrote: "Praised be Jesus Christ! I wish to inform you that I have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care. Please pray for me as I begin my recovery. Let us trust in Divine Providence. God bless you."







— Cardinal Burke (@cardinalrlburke) August 10, 2021



The Cardinal’s tweet put to rest speculations circulating on social media regarding his health. Early in the day, Monsignor Roger J. Scheckel, a priest of the diocese of La Crosse, posted a message on social media denying the Cardinal had COVID-19, citing Mary Burke, the Cardinal's sister.



"He [Cardinal Burke] has been tired out because of his schedule at the Shrine [of Our Lady of Guadalupe] and a Confirmation in Wausau [Wisconsin],” wrote Monsignor Scheckel. He added that the Cardinal “[a]lso has a bad sinus infection” and that he “HAS NOT been diagnosed with Covid. Is not deathly ill."



"Mary asked that we should do whatever we can to put an end to the rumors," the post said. The Cardinal made public his condition several hours later.