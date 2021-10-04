Vatican announces 40-day Laudato Si' prayer campaign (Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development)

The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has announced a 40-day prayer campaign to lead to the next phase of the Laudato Si’ Action Platform.



Pope Francis devoted his second encyclical, Laudato Si’ (2015), to care for our common home, and the Dicastery launched the Platform in May (CWN coverage).



The prayer campaign begins on October 4 (the feast of St. Francis of Assisi) and concludes on November 14 (the World Day of the Poor).