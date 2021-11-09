Raymond Arroyo's 'The Spider Who Saved Christmas' book tour announced

Raymond Arroyo Christmas tour 2021 / Sophia Institute Press



Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Nov 8, 2021 / 18:09 pm (CNA).



EWTN host Raymond Arroyo is scheduled to begin a book-signing tour in Tampa, Florida, Nov. 13 to promote his new children’s book, “The Spider Who Saved Christmas.”



A New York Times, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Barnes & Noble bestseller, the book, illustrated by Randy Gallego, tells the forgotten legend of how Christmas tinsel was first spun. According to the book’s publisher, Sophia Institute Press, “This endearing retelling of the Nativity and flight into Egypt provides readers with an intimate and suspenseful look at the Holy Family and invites them to enter into the narrative like never before.”



Arroyo, host of EWTN’s “The World Over” news program since 1996 and a frequent contributor to Fox News, will appear at the Barnes & Noble bookstore at 11802 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa at 5 p.m. EST.







His book tour also includes stops in Mesa, Arizona (Nov. 22); The Villages, Florida (Dec. 4); Dallas (Dec. 5); New Orleans (Dec. 11), and Houston (Dec. 18.)



Arroyo's previous books include his bestselling biography of EWTN founder Mother Angelica, “Mother Angelica: The Remarkable Story of a Nun, Her Nerve, and a Network of Miracles,” and the Will Wilder adventure series.