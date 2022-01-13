Church must adopt synodality as style, Pope says (Vatican News)

In a January 13 meeting with members of French Catholic Action, Pope Francis said that the coming Synod on synodality is part of an overall movement in the Church. He said that “the Church as a whole is also engaged in a synodal process.”



Synodality, the Pope explained, “is not a simple discussion, or the search for majority consensus, in the manner of a parliament.” It is, he said, a movement of the Holy Spirit.”



The Pontiff said that Catholic Action movements themselves “have developed, in their history, true synodal practices.” He added that today the movements should reach out to people who are vulnerable, suspicious of institutions, “but nevertheless in search of meaning and truth.”