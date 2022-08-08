Archie Battersbee: 12-year-old boy dies hours after hospital ends life support against parents' wishes (Fox News)

Archie Battersbee, a British boy who suffered brain damage on April 7, died on August 6 after a judge sided with doctors who wished to end the child’s life support.



On August 5, the Vatican newspaper published an op-ed in defense of Archie.



The doctors had declared the boy brain dead, even though he could open his eyes and squeeze his mother’s fingers. Archie’s family recently converted to Catholicism, and the boy had asked for baptism before he entered into his coma; he was baptized on Easter Sunday.