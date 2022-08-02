Archie Battersbee: Family loses Supreme Court bid to extend boy's life support

Archie Battersbee: Family loses Supreme Court bid to extend boy's life support

New Zealand Herald

Published

Britain's Supreme Court yesterday refused to prevent a hospital from withdrawing life support from a 12-year-old boy with catastrophic brain damage, rejecting a bid by his parents to extend his treatment.The parents of Archie Battersbee...

Full Article