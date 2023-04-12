God or your job? Supreme Court to hear case of postal worker who refused to work Sundays

Former U.S. postal worker Gerald Groff believes his religious freedom was violated when he was reprimanded for refusing to work on Sundays. / First Liberty Institute



Washington D.C., Apr 12, 2023 / 14:30 pm (CNA).



The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next Tuesday, April 18, in Groff v. Dejoy, a case involving a Christian former postal worker that has major implications for religious liberty rights in the U.S.



-What is the case about? -



In 2019, Gerald Groff resigned from his position with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) after years of allegedly being harassed, targeted, and disciplined for refusing to work Sundays so that he could abide by the Third Commandment, to “keep holy the sabbath day.”



Groff then sued USPS for violating his religious rights. After his claims were denied by both a Pennsylvania district court and the 3rd Circuit Court, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) agreed to take up his appeal on Jan. 13. He is being represented by the First Liberty Institute.



In question in Groff v. Dejoy is what religious rights workers have in their workplace and what types of accommodations employers must make for religious employees.



-Who is Gerald Groff? -



Groff is an evangelical Christian missionary and a former Pennsylvania mailman. In a Tuesday interview with First Liberty Institute, Groff explained that he has a deeply held religious conviction that the sabbath is “not just about going to church, it’s about obeying the Lord and putting the entire day aside to honor and glorify him.”



Having gone on multiple mission trips to Africa and Asia, Groff took a position with the postal service in 2012 specifically because at that time USPS was closed on Sundays.



In an August 2022 interview, Groff explained: “I’m passionate about people hearing the word of God, I’m passionate about living out my faith … and allowing the Lord to use me to glorify himself.”



-What happened to Groff? -



At first, Groff had no problems working at USPS, but in 2013 the postal service began requiring him to work Sunday shifts as part of its contract with Amazon.



Groff immediately requested a religious accommodation to not work on Sundays, volunteering to work extra shifts during the week instead.



His request was honored for a while, but in 2016 the postal service rescinded its agreement and began scheduling him to work Sundays again. At first, Groff requested a transfer to a smaller postal station that did not do Sunday deliveries, but in 2017 that station also began requiring employees to work Sundays. Groff had to look for replacements for every Sunday shift, resulting in his missing several shifts.



According to Groff, he was repeatedly harassed and intimidated by his bosses because of his request to not work on Sundays.



In Tuesday’s First Liberty Institute interview, Groff claimed: “[My boss once] cornered me out of my car as I was loading outside the post office and he basically said, ‘