'Phase Two' China trade deal may come after US election: Trump

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Washington (AFP) Jan 9, 2020



Negotiations for the second phase of a pending US-China trade deal will begin promptly but the outcome may wait until after this year's elections, President Donald Trump said Thursday. Trump's remarks come days before Beijing's trade envoy is due in Washington to sign a "phase one" agreement, marking a pause in the two sides' nearly two-year trade war. The US leader also openly cast doub


