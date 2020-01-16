Global  

James Murdoch blasts dad Rupert's firm over climate 'denial': report

Terra Daily Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
James Murdoch blasts dad Rupert's firm over climate 'denial': report

Rupert Murdoch's younger son James has called out his father's media empire for "denial" of climate change, calling it a disappointment in light of wildfires in Australia, a report said Tuesday. The Daily Beast reported that James Murdoch and his activist wife Kathryn had harsh words for his family's company, which operates US-based Fox News as well as newspapers in the US, Britain and Ruper
News video: James Murdoch, Father's Outlets, Climate Denial

 London (CNN Business) Rupert Murdoch's son and his wife are lashing out against his father's sprawling media empire for how it covers the climate crisis, especially in light of the fires raging in the family's native Australia. In the past year James Murdoch has stepped away from the family's...

James Murdoch blasts dad Rupert's media empire over climate 'denial': report

Rupert Murdoch's younger son James has called out his father's media empire for "denial" of climate change, calling it a disappointment in light of wildfires in...
Japan Today

James Murdoch blasts News Corp's 'ongoing climate change denial'

The youngest son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch has used a rare public statement to take aim at News Corp's climate change reporting.
SBS


