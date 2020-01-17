Global  

'Dancing dragon' shows feathers grew differently on dinosaurs and birds

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
An exquisite fossil of a fierce little Chinese dinosaur dubbed the "dancing dragon" that lived 120 million years ago - an older cousin of the Velociraptor - is showing scientists that feathers grew differently on dinosaurs than on birds.
