Iraq bank to 'stop' Iran gas payment transfers if US waiver ends

Energy Daily Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Iraq bank to 'stop' Iran gas payment transfers if US waiver endsBaghdad (AFP) Jan 21, 2020

The bank through which Iraq pays for Iranian gas imports to power its grids said Tuesday it would stop processing payments if a crucial US sanctions exemption expires next month. "We'll stop. As simple as that," the head of Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) Faisal al-Haimus told AFP. A failure to renew the US waiver could be devastating for Iraq's crippled electricity sector, which has relied on
News video: At least 10 killed in two days of violent protests across Iraq

At least 10 killed in two days of violent protests across Iraq 02:26

 Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to try to disperse stone-throwing youth.

