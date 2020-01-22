Iraq bank to 'stop' Iran gas payment transfers if US waiver ends
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Baghdad (AFP) Jan 21, 2020
The bank through which Iraq pays for Iranian gas imports to power its grids said Tuesday it would stop processing payments if a crucial US sanctions exemption expires next month. "We'll stop. As simple as that," the head of Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) Faisal al-Haimus told AFP. A failure to renew the US waiver could be devastating for Iraq's crippled electricity sector, which has relied on