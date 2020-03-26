SpaceX parachute test fails weeks before planned manned launch - report Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Moscow (Sputnik) Mar 26, 2020



SpaceX and Boeing are in a race to develop the next manned capsule to take US astronauts to the International Space Station. At the moment, NASA and other Western space agencies depend on Russian Soyuz rockets to take crews to the station. A SpaceX test of parachute systems for its new Crew Dragon manned capsule ended in failure Tuesday, with a helicopter dropping the test article from an

