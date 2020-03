Spain overtakes China with 3,434 virus deaths Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Madrid (AFP) March 25, 2020



Spain's coronavirus death toll overtook that of China on Wednesday, rising to 3,434 after another 738 people died as Madrid announced a multi-million-euro deal with Beijing for critical supplies. The spike in fatalities means that across the globe, only Italy - with 7,503 deaths - now has a higher death toll than Spain. In China, where the virus emerged late last year, the COVID-19 epi

