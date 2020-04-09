Global  

Space Force announces its first pandemic-related launch delay

GPS Daily Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Space Force announces its first pandemic-related launch delayWashington DC (UPI) Apr 08, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the launch of a GPS III satellite - the first postponement tied to the virus for a military space mission, the U.S. Space Force said. The announcement Tuesday evening said the launch, previously planned for late April, would occur no earlier than June 30. The satellite is to be launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida aboard a Space
