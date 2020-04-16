Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Grand tour of the International Space Station with Drew and Luca

Grand tour of the International Space Station with Drew and Luca

ESA Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Grand tour of the International Space Station with Drew and LucaVideo: 01:05:04

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA astronaut Drew Morgan take you on a unique tour of the International Space Station shot in one take with two cameras strapped together. Luca and Drew take it in turns to guide you through the modules and spacecraft docked to the orbital outpost.

Starting from the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft that bought Drew to the Space Station, the duo show each module and spacecraft docked with the International Space Station at the time it was recorded around the New Year 2020. Passing colleagues include NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and Christina Koch exercising and Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka. The tour ends with a view from the Station’s Cupola observatory.

This is the first tour of the International Space Station with two astronauts presenting and the first done in a single take.

At the time of recording three supply vehicles were docked, the Russian Progress MS-13, Space-X’s Dragon-19 and Northrup Grumman’s Cygnus-12, as well as two astronaut vehicles the Soyuz MS-15 and Soyuz MS-13.

Find the specific modules or features at:

00:00:06              Soyuz MS-15    
00:04:53              Zvezda service module 
00:08:01              Pirs
00:09:27              Mini Research Module-2 (MRM-2)
00:10:30              Soyuz MS-13    
00:11:44              MRM-2
00:12:27              Progress            
00:13:19              Functional Cargo Block (FGB)     
00:07:12              Mini Research Module-1 (MRM-1)         
00:19:36              Pressurised Mating Adapter       
00:20:42              Node-1 Unity
00:22:46              Northrup Grumman Cygnus-12 
00:27:32              Quest Airlock   
00:29:27              Node-3 Tranquility
00:30:58              T2 Treadmill
00:31:17              Toilet
00:33:38              Cupola at night
00:34:11              Permanent Multipurpose Module Leonardo (PMM)         
00:36:42              US laboratory Destiny
00:37:45              Robotics station for Canadarm2
00:38:40              Exercise bike
00:42:21              Node-2 Harmony
00:44:40              Space X Dragon
00:46:35              European laboratory Columbus
00:49:53              Japanese laboratory Kibo
00:56:17              Space Station fly through
01:00:43              Cupola daytime
01:04:27              Goodbye from Cupola
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nasa astronauts make safe return to earth from International Space Station

Nasa astronauts make safe return to earth from International Space Station 00:30

 An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space. The capsule was carrying Nasa astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Oleg Skripochka, from the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.