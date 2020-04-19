Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > NASA, SpaceX to launch first Crew Dragon test flight with astronauts on May 27

NASA, SpaceX to launch first Crew Dragon test flight with astronauts on May 27

Zee News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
World's premier space agency NASA and SpaceX have decided to launch the first crewed flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon - a vehicle designed to take astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 27. The demonstration mission will carry two NASA astronauts to ISS.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nasa astronauts make safe return to earth from International Space Station

Nasa astronauts make safe return to earth from International Space Station 00:30

 An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space. The capsule was carrying Nasa astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Oleg Skripochka, from the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Homaionkabir

[email protected] SpaceX will fly astronauts to space for first American launch in years For the first time in nearly a decade, NAS… https://t.co/wQoiDCec3c 25 seconds ago

AlexSvanArt

Alexander Svan RT @cnnbrk: SpaceX will launch two astronauts May 27 to the ISS from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, NASA says. It will be the first crewed… 8 minutes ago

puledo

Donald Pule NASA and SpaceX's first crewed flight is set for May 27th https://t.co/R7jvAai3PT #Technology #technews #puledo_tech_update 14 minutes ago

t1z234

TZ RT @Teslarati: SpaceX, NASA ready for first astronaut launch from US soil in nearly a decade https://t.co/iBy6fdEC0D 16 minutes ago

B2Cpromo1

B2Cpromo NASA will launch astronauts from US soil for the first time in nearly a decade, with help from SpaceX… https://t.co/Qxww9wIrC4 16 minutes ago

Its502geekguy

502 Geek Guy NASA And SpaceX Set May 27 For Historic First Astronaut Crew Dragon Launch To ISS https://t.co/Iqj0dNOYtp 18 minutes ago

ThealienshopC

thealienshop.com NASA and SpaceX's first crewed flight is set for May 27th. The flight will mark the first astronaut launch from US… https://t.co/7xk7h7FonP 28 minutes ago

Soganoff

Soganoff RT @TODAYshow: NASA announced Friday it will team up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to send two astronauts to the International Space Station next… 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.