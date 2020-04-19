NASA, SpaceX to launch first Crew Dragon test flight with astronauts on May 27

World's premier space agency NASA and SpaceX have decided to launch the first crewed flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon - a vehicle designed to take astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 27. The demonstration mission will carry two NASA astronauts to ISS.

You Might Like

Tweets about this [email protected] SpaceX will fly astronauts to space for first American launch in years For the first time in nearly a decade, NAS… https://t.co/wQoiDCec3c 25 seconds ago Alexander Svan RT @cnnbrk: SpaceX will launch two astronauts May 27 to the ISS from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, NASA says. It will be the first crewed… 8 minutes ago Donald Pule NASA and SpaceX's first crewed flight is set for May 27th https://t.co/R7jvAai3PT #Technology #technews #puledo_tech_update 14 minutes ago TZ RT @Teslarati: SpaceX, NASA ready for first astronaut launch from US soil in nearly a decade https://t.co/iBy6fdEC0D 16 minutes ago B2Cpromo NASA will launch astronauts from US soil for the first time in nearly a decade, with help from SpaceX… https://t.co/Qxww9wIrC4 16 minutes ago 502 Geek Guy NASA And SpaceX Set May 27 For Historic First Astronaut Crew Dragon Launch To ISS https://t.co/Iqj0dNOYtp 18 minutes ago thealienshop.com NASA and SpaceX's first crewed flight is set for May 27th. The flight will mark the first astronaut launch from US… https://t.co/7xk7h7FonP 28 minutes ago Soganoff RT @TODAYshow: NASA announced Friday it will team up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to send two astronauts to the International Space Station next… 30 minutes ago