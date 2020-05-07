Global  

ESO instrument finds closest black hole to Earth

Space Daily Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
ESO instrument finds closest black hole to Earth

A team of astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and other institutes has discovered a black hole lying just 1000 light-years from Earth. The black hole is closer to our Solar System than any other found to date and forms part of a triple system that can be seen with the naked eye. The team found evidence for the invisible object by tracking its two companion stars using
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Closest Black Hole to Earth Discovered Just 1,000 Light-Years Away

Closest Black Hole to Earth Discovered Just 1,000 Light-Years Away 01:11

 Located in the constellation Telescopium, researchers say it’s the first stellar system with a black hole that’s close enough to be seen with the naked eye!

