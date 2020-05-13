Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Wuhan, China (AFP) May 12, 2020
Wuhan plans to conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city's entire population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in the cradle of the global pandemic, state media reported Tuesday. Officials have been ordered to submit by noon on Tuesday plans to administer nucleic acid tests on all residents in the city of 11 million people, according to an official notice carried by new
