Scientists successfully develop 'heat resistant' coral to fight bleaching
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Melbourne, Australia (SPX) May 14, 2020
The team included researchers from CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) and the University of Melbourne. Corals with increased heat tolerance have the potential to reduce the impact of reef bleaching from marine heat waves, which are becoming more common under climate change. "Coral reefs are in decline worldwide," CSIRO Synthe