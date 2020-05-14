Global  

Scientists successfully develop 'heat resistant' coral to fight bleaching

Terra Daily Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Scientists successfully develop 'heat resistant' coral to fight bleaching

The team included researchers from CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) and the University of Melbourne. Corals with increased heat tolerance have the potential to reduce the impact of reef bleaching from marine heat waves, which are becoming more common under climate change. "Coral reefs are in decline worldwide," CSIRO Synthe
 Australian researchers have made coral in a lab that’s more resistant to hotter temperatures, which could reduce the impact of bleaching events caused by marine heat waves.

